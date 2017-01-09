Officers reflect on service to community

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Fire damages Belle Chasse daycare
-
Update on cleaning out Charity Hospital
-
Amtrak rail maintenance disrupts Atlanta service
-
Causeway reopens after major traffic backup
-
New speed, redlight cameras going up in N.O.
-
Racey McMath recruiting update
-
National Soup Month
-
King Cake flavored everything
-
Bogalusa animal shelter reaching out for help
-
Tulane to study NFL injuries
More Stories
-
Proposed permanent cuts to TOPS concern college studentsJan. 9, 2017, 10:38 p.m.
-
One man dead after double shooting in MilneburgJan. 9, 2017, 10:31 p.m.
-
Officers reflect on sense of duty during Law…Jan. 9, 2017, 10:51 p.m.