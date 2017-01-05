Officials warn of heating dangers as temperature drops

NEW ORLEANS – As the city prepares for a cold weekend, firefighters are warning residents about the dangers of space heaters.

At Mary's Ace Hardware Store on Rampart Street, people are preparing for the temperature drop.

"People come in, they buy heaters, pipe insulation, you know, getting ready for the cold snap," Jason Asby, a sales associate, said.

If they're not too careful, however, city leaders say staying warm could also prove hazardous.

"What we refer to as alternative forms of heat, are always a risk," New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell said.

Chief McConnell wants everyone, but especially those purchasing space heaters, to remember a few things.

"First of all, make sure that it (the space heater) bears a label from a certified testing laboratory such as UL; United Laboratories, and that the heater carries that label," Chief McConnell said.

Chief McConnell also said plug your space heater directly into an outlet.

"You're never supposed to put these electric heaters into any kind of extension cord,” McConnell said. “You need to make sure you inspect the cord. Make sure the cord's not frayed in any way. If it is, discard it."

Also, Chief McConnell said to keep the space heaters away from anything flammable.

"Keep them feet away from a combustible, and make sure that they're being used in a way that they're intended to be used by a manufacturer," Chief McConnell said.

Some of the most vulnerable when this cold weather hits will be homeless residents. At UNITY of Greater New Orleans, Deputy Director Angela Patterson is preparing rooms for those who call the streets their home.

"We want people to go into shelters to again, save their lives," Patterson said.

Once the city initiates its freeze plan, UNITY and other shelters offer the homeless a safer and warmer option than climbing into empty buildings.

"The fires that we have in vacant, blighted buildings are always a concern,” McConnell explained. “They account really 25 percent of our actual structure fires that we have."

People that also have medical conditions are also at risk.

"Besides that dread of starting a fire in a vacant property, we also have situations where people are frail,” Patterson said. “They have medical conditions. Lots of people have serious mental illnesses. And, it's hard for them to rationalize that they need to get off the street at that particular moment."

Chief McConnell also recommends residents have a working smoke detector in their home or apartment.

