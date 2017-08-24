WWL
Offshore platforms, rigs evacuated due to Hurricane Harvey

Associated Press , WWLTV 5:05 AM. CDT August 25, 2017

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Hurricane Harvey has prompted offshore oil and gas operators to evacuate platforms and drilling rigs in the Gulf of Mexico toward a Texas landfall.
 
The federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which regulates offshore drilling, says in a news release that it estimates just under 10 percent of oil production in the Gulf had been stopped as of midday Thursday; and less than 1 percent of natural gas production.
 
The agency's New Orleans office says workers had been evacuated from 39 of the Gulf's 737 production platforms and one of approximately 30 drilling rigs.

