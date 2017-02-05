''Oh my God my house is on fire': four families homeless after Mid-City blaze

NEW ORLEANS – A one-alarm fire in Mid-City Sunday afternoon has left four families homeless.

The fire happened around 1:30 p.m., in the 2700 block of St. Philip Street.

“He was sitting here and I was sitting there, TV was right there” said Troy McMahon pointing out where he and his son were playing before he had to go to work. “I was smelling smoke, I walked out and I didn’t see anything, so I came back in and I sat back down.”

About 30 minutes later, it was a completely different scene.

“I see smoke coming into the house from around and then I see the flames coming from underneath the floor,” he explained.

McMahon’s wife was in this bedroom taking a nap and woke up to a house in flames.

“’Oh my God my house is on fire,’” remembered his wife, Pierce. “I ran to the bathroom to the tub to fill up a bucket because I didn’t have a hose inside the house.”

Her brother-in-law ran to the house with a hose to try and put the fire out.

“Flames started coming from here and then it just spread from there, from that point we just left,” said McMahon.

Next door, Jonathan Mottley and Adore Scott still have water dripping from the roof where firefighters attempted to keep the flames from engulfing their home.

“You never expect to come home and see flames coming out of the ceiling,” said Mottley.

Now, four families are without a home

“We’re just going to take I one day at a time,” said Pierce. “We just tried to salvage as much as we could. We just need somewhere to lay our head.”

Red Cross was on the scene to provide temporary assistance to the families who lost their home.

