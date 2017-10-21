Oil spill south of Venice estimated at 670,000 gallons; twice as large as initial reports

Photo via Thinkstock

NEW ORLEANS -- An oil spill about 40 miles south of Venice is now estimated to be twice as large as what was initially reported.

According to a press release from the Coast Guard Thursday, the estimated amount of oil that may have been discharged is now 672,000 gallons (16,000 barrels).

When the spill was initially reported Oct. 14, LLOG Exploration, which owns the pipeline, reported the volume of released oil to be between 333,900 and 392,700.

Calculations indicate that the discovery of any recoverable oil is unlikely due to the depth and pressure at which the oil was released, said the Coast Guard.

They added that water samples taken along the trajectory path at various depths did not detect any presence of oil.

