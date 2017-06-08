Olympic gold medalist gives swimming lessons after nearly drowning as a child

Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones, who almost drowned when he was 5, teaches swimming lessons June 8, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo: Mike Millon / WWL-TV)

NEW ORLEANS -- Cullen Jones is an Olympic swimmer. The gold medalist is in New Orleans teaching swimming lessons. He said knowing how to swim is a life skill and a skill he didn’t always have.

“So many times when we hear about people drowning you think of that theatrical 'help, help' and many times, that’s not what happens. I went underwater and they had to resuscitate me. I was underwater for 30 seconds,” said Jones.

Jones said he almost drowned on a water ride when he was 5 years old. After that experience, he learned how to swim. And now the 33-year-old wants everyone to do the same. Jones is on the Make a Splash tour right now; he's traveling over all the country to educate people on how swimming lessons can save lives.

"It’s starting to get warm outside so it’s important to learn how to swim. It’s a life skill. Once you learn how to swim, you never forget," said Jones. "It’s never too late to learn but it’s a big problem in the U.S.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 10 people drown every day in the U.S. and the issue of not knowing how to swim is worse for minorities. About 45 percent of Hispanic children can’t swim and for black children, it's 64 percent. Jones wants to make sure these kids aren't in those percentages.

“When people say I’ll just wear a life jacket ... that’s not good enough. So many people still drown in life jackets. It happens all the time," Jones said.

Information on swimming lessons:

UNO Aquatic Center

YMCA

Little Fins

Love Swimming

