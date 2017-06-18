One dead, one in custody after fatal shooting in Slidell

SLIDELL -- One person is in custody after a deadly shooting Sunday night in Slidell.

Police provided few details about the killing, which happened near West Hall Avenue in the Hermadel Estates neighborhood, saying only that the victim is a 40-year-old man.

They did not immediately identify the gunman or provide a motive.

A department spokesman said additional details would be released “at a later date.”

Sunday night’s killing was at least the third homicide in Slidell this year.

The killing happened Jan. 9 outside a party near the Baptiste Apartments on Highway 190 west. A second person was injured in that shooting.

In May, a man was booked on a count of first-degree murder after he allegedly beat his 7-week-old son to death.

