NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that left one man dead, police say.

The shooting took place in the 1300 block of Egania Street around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

When officers arrived to the scene they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, the man died at the scene.

Another person was wounded in the shooting and was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that are not life threatening, police say. Investigators are gathering information to identify a suspect or suspects as well as a motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the man's name upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

