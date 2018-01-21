The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a crash that claimed the life of one person and injured three others Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 4:52 a.m. Seventh District officers said they were called out after hearing there was an overturned vehicle on I-10 West at the Morrison Road exit.

Police said there were four people in the car. One victim was brought to University Medical Center by EMS but later died from their injuries. A second victim is in critical condition and two other victims sustained less severe injuries.

I-10 Westbound has been reopened after investigators closed it to collect evidence. The cause of the accident has not been determined.

The coroner will release the victim's name and cause of death after the family has been notified. No further information has been given.

