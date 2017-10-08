One injured in multi-vehicle crash at Slidell parking lot

(Images via St. Tammany Fire Protection District)

SLIDELL – One person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash in the parking lot of David’s Bridal on Airport Road in Slidell on Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred as one vehicle left the interstate and hit two parked and then the building.

One person was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to the St. Tammany Fire Protection District.

Law enforcement was also on scene.

