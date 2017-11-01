One killed, 2 wounded in separate shootings

NEW ORLEANS -- One person was killed and two others were injured during separate shootings early Wednesday.
An unidentified victim was fatally shot about 2 a.m. in the 6800 block of Cindy Place in New Orleans East.
Earlier, gunfire injured two people about 1 a.m. near South Jefferson Davis Parkway and D'Hemecourt Street in Mid-City.
Police did not immediately provide additional details about either shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
