One-year-old hit by car in Walker dies at hospital

(Photo: Photo: Darren Sibley, WBRZ)

WALKER -- A toddler died after being struck by a vehicle in Livingston Parish Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report from our partners at WBRZ, 1-year-old Tavein Phillip Parker was struck on private property in the 15000 block of Springfield Road around 2 p.m. on July 12.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the child was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The circumstances of this incident are under investigation according to LPSO.

