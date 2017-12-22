OperaCréole shares their spiritual sounds of the season

The voices and work of a mother and daughter team in New Orleans caught the attention of Southern Living this year.

Givonna Joseph and her daughter, Aria Mason, are among the magazine's "Southerners of 2017."

The two found "OperaCréole," a non-profit company dedicated to researching and performing the works of composers of African descent, with a focus on how New Orleans helped shape classical and operatic music.

Joseph and Mason are both very connected to their Catholic faith. In addition OperaCréole, they also lead the choir at Blessed Francis Seelos Parish in Bywater.

With Christmas upon us, we asked them to share some of their favorite songs of the season.

