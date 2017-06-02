Opinions split on fidget spinners and they're effect on children

NEW ORLEANS – For Brittany Laberriere and her 7-year-old son, living with attention deficit disorder has been a long journey.

“I’m conatantly getting phone calls,” Laberriere said. “Deshawn’s not sitting still, Deshawn’s just off task. He’s getting up, walking around or fidgeting with other stuff.”

After DeShawn was diagnosed with ADD in elementary school, Laberrier says she began working with doctors and education professionals to figure out the best medications and resources to help her son succeed.

“He’s been on like, six or seven different medicines,” Laberriere said. "It's hard when there's something wrong and I can't fix it as a parent. You want the best for your child.”

However, things are getting better for DeShawn. Along with the various changes she’s made to help her son, fidget spinners have helped him focus. Makers say the colorful new toys help with ADD, anxiety and PTSD.

“It keeps him calm and he is playing with that and not biting his hand and peeling the skin off his hand or biting his nails to the point where they are hurting or bleeding,” Laberriere said. “He doesn’t have that urge to do any of that.”

But some experts don’t agree with Laberriere’s excitement.

Currently, there are no studies that say fidget spinners actually work. Some behavioral experts even say the toys serve as more of a distraction, but that’s not turning parents away.

“Kids like my son … it helps them,” she said.

