Opioid epidemic: local resources where you can get help

WWLTV Special: The Opioid Epidemic Pt.1

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 8:14 PM. CST January 24, 2018

Here is a list of the programs mentioned in the Eyewitness News special on the opioid epidemic, hosted by Meg Farris, which aired on WWL-TV on Jan. 24. 

- Metropolitan Human Services District 24-hour crisis line: (504) 826-2675

Bridge House/Grace House 504-821-7120

- Odyssey House 504-821-9211

- Addiction Recovery Resources Inc. 504-780-2766

- River Oaks Hospital 1-800-366-1740 

- Substance Addiction Ministry 

- Louisiana Adult & Teen Challenge

- Chasing the Dragon documentary

- Greater New Orleans Drug Demand Reduction Coalition

