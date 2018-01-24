Opioid epidemic: local resources where you can get help

Here is a list of the programs mentioned in the Eyewitness News special on the opioid epidemic, hosted by Meg Farris, which aired on WWL-TV on Jan. 24.
- Metropolitan Human Services District 24-hour crisis line: (504) 826-2675
- Bridge House/Grace House 504-821-7120
- Odyssey House 504-821-9211
- Addiction Recovery Resources Inc. 504-780-2766
- River Oaks Hospital 1-800-366-1740
- Substance Addiction Ministry
- Louisiana Adult & Teen Challenge
- Chasing the Dragon documentary
- Greater New Orleans Drug Demand Reduction Coalition
