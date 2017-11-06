OPP inmate dies at hospital

OPSO Logo (Photo: OPSO)

NEW ORLEANS -- An Orleans Parish inmate died Sunday at the hospital after he was rushed there from the city jail.

The Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Evan Sullivan’s cause of death appeared to be natural.

Sullivan was found Sunday morning in his cell, at which point deputies called for medical staff.

He was brought to the hospital a short time later, where he died.

Sullivan was booked in charges including aggravated battery and simple criminal damage, according to Orleans Parish Criminal Court records.

