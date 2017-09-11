OPSO employee arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs to inmate

OPSO Logo (Photo: OPSO)

NEW ORLEANS – The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a corrections monitoring technician after he allegedly tried to bring drugs into the jail to give to an inmate.

The corrections monitoring technician, Tyler Materre, was hired by the sheriff’s office in May. A search of Materre’s vehicle uncovered a bag of tobacco and 11.3 grams of marijuana, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say the drugs were intended to be brought into the jail and given to inmate Rolandus Campbell. Campbell was originally charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, two counts of second degree murder two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of discharging a firearm during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Additional charges against Campbell are pending, the sheriff’s office says.

Materre was terminated immediately and was booked on charges of narcotics distribution, conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal institution and malfeasance in office, the sheriff’s office says. The investigation is ongoing.

