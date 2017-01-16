OPSO inmate says he was held for months after his sentence was over

NEW ORLEANS –A suit against various law enforcement agencies has been filed after reports of inmates being held for months after their sentences were up.

Jessie Crittindon explained the joy he felt the day he was released from jail.

“When they let me and my partner out the van, I just took my shirt off and just screamed loud, loud loud,” he recalled.

However, Crittindon’s release from jail came six months after he said was supposed to be released in August 2016.

“This has been a really frustrating process because we started getting calls months ago that this was a problem,” said Katie Schwartzmann, with the MacArthur Justice Center.

She filed suit last week to get Crittindon released. Schwartzmann explained Crittindon was one of nearly 350 Orleans Parish prisoners held five hours away in East Carol Parish Jail as a part of a contract with the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“In this instance, there was just a failure to hand off the information that needed to be handed off to have people be released properly,” Schwartzmann explained.

Crittindon explained in early August 2016 he was called from his cell to begin the process of being released, but six months later, he was still locked up. He added for anyone to be in jail beyond their sentence puts them at risk.

“That could be you, that could be your brother, or your cousin in there,” said Crittindon. "He’s supposed to have been home, all of a sudden you get a call that he got stabbed, you’re going to be hurt.”

Schwartzmann believes that one of the biggest issues is inmates lack of access to legal counsel.

“We had a hard time getting in to see Jessie and other guys like him,” she said. “Our lawyer drove up and was turned away at the jail. He had to get a hotel room and spend the night to take the case to the warden to say, ‘Let me in to see these people.’ We had to fight to even get in there to see him.”

After filing suit to get Crittindon out, Schwartzmann said it took another two weeks for the Department of Corrections, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, or East Carol Parish Jail to take action. Now, Crittindon said he wants to speak out for the other behind bars he says have served their time.

“They can’t speak from back there,” he said. “So by me being on the outside, I can be their voice.”

