OPSO recruit arrested; charged with hiding a fugitive

OPSO Logo (Photo: OPSO)

NEW ORLEANS -- Authorities today arrested Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office Recruit Aerion Comeaux . He was booked on a charge of harboring a fugitive.

Investigators say they went to Aerion Comeaux's home to search for a fugitive wanted in connection with a domestic battery case.

Police searched the home once and did not find the suspect, but on a second search, they found the man hiding in the attic.

Comeaux joined the sheriff's office in July of 2015.

He has been suspended without pay.

The sheriff's office is also conducting an internal review of the incident.

