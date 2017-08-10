Orleans Parish to close schools Friday

As a result of the uncertainty due to the diminished pumping capacity for the east bank west of the industrial canal of New Orleans, the Orleans Parish School Board (OPSB) and Recovery School District (RSD) have decided to close schools Friday, August 11. The decision applies to students and classes for all direct run public and public charter schools throughout Orleans Parish.

The decision to close all schools was made earlier this morning out of an abundance of caution and in order to provide families and staff ample time to plan and secure childcare for the remainder of the week as the city deals with this diminished drainage capabilities and the threat of rain in some areas. School officials remain in close contact with school leaders, the Sewage & Water Board (S&WB) and the Mayor’s office on this matter.

“The safety of students is our number one priority,” said OPSB President John Brown, Sr. “Due to low pump capacity and forecast of rain there is a real threat of widespread flooding. I support the Superintendent and school leaders closing schools out of an abundance of caution."

Essential personnel from both OPSB and RSD will remain on duty to monitor the situation throughout the coming days. Both OPSB Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. and RSD Superintendent Kunjan Narechania urge families and staff to adhere to all warnings from the city to ensure their safety.

