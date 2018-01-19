Orleans water situation 'Better today'

Mayor Mitch Landrieu and officials at the press conference

NEW ORLEANS – Water pressure across the east bank of New Orleans has risen to the point where testing can begin on the city’s water supply, but results that could rescind the boil water advisory won’t be available until 24 hours after testing began, city leaders said Friday.



The freezing temperatures and water pressure issues have affected businesses, schools and residents, putting the city at almost a commerce standstill for the past 3 days and the situation may not be back to normal until Monday.

First, the good news: All the city’s roads and bridges are now back open. The water pressure has begun to rise and testing of the water across the city has started. The airport has water pressure back, allowing it to reopen the restroom facilities for travelers. Repairs are being made on leaks on the city’s side and private individuals are working with plumbers to fix theirs. After a week where most schools only had one partial day of class, it is hoped that school will resume Monday.

Now, the less good news: Testing of the water takes about 24 hours, so it won’t be until sometime Saturday – at the earliest – that the results will be in; the city is still asking people to conserve water by not unnecessarily running dishwashers or washing machines. Even before the crisis, the city lost 40 percent of its water to leaks and during the freeze the city found 152 leaks of which 40 have been repaired.

“Although conditions are still tough for some families and businesses, we are in a better position today than yesterday,” said Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

