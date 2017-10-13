12-year-old girl reported missing in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl, last seen Thursday morning.

According to police, Priscilla Elizabeth Moreci was last seen on Oct. 12 around 8:15 a.m. when her father dropped her off at school in the 5300 block of Michoud Boulevard.

Priscilla was supposed to meet her father at his worksite in the 900 block of St. Phillip Street after dismissal, but never arrived.

Priscilla Elizabeth Moreci is described as a white female, standing about 5'3" tall and weighing about 115 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing her school uniform as seen in the photo above.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call NOPD's Eigth District Detectives at 504-658-6080.

