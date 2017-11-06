14-year-old reported missing from N. Villere St. home, police say

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a teen reported missing from her St. Roch neighborhood home Monday morning.

According to New Orleans Police, the mother of 14-year-old Lindsey Midrid said discovered that her daughter left their home in the 2300 block of North Villere Street before 1:30 a.m. Monday. The mother was awakened by the sound of her dogs barking.

Police say Midrid was last seen in her bedroom around 9:30 p.m. Sunday night. She is described as a Hispanic female standing about 5’8” and weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and long brown hair.

“It is unknown what Midrid was wearing when she left the residence,” the NOPD said.

Anyone with information about Midrid’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Orleans Police Fifth District Detectives at 504-658-6050.

