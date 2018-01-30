16-year-old wounded after shooting in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS - Police say a teenager was wounded after a shooting in New Orleans East early Tuesday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:34 a.m. in the 8000 block of Downman Road. A 16-year-old boy arrived at New Orleans East Hospital for treatment after the shooting.

It is unclear how severe the teen’s injuries are at this time. Additional details about the shooting have not been released.

“No further information is currently available,” a spokesperson for the NOPD said.

