17 pumps down, 103 others likely have issues

Mayor Mitch Landrieu and other city officials at Sunday morning's press conference.

NEW ORLEANS – The turbine at the Sewerage and Water Board’s main power plant is back online and generators have been set up but the city of New Orleans remains vulnerable to a major rain event for the next several weeks until the two turbines damaged in the July 22 flood are back up and running.



Even then, the system still faces major and costly infrastructure upgrades that will likely fall to the next city administration.



New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu gave an updated status of the pumping system Sunday morning and while the situation is improving, it currently is only at the capacity that it was on August 5. That’s not exactly a comforting thought as that day a major rain event left much of the city’s core area underwater, halting traffic and damaging dozens of cars and homes along with several businesses.

That same night, Cedric Grant, the executive director of the Sewerage and Water Board assured everyone that the pumps were working to full capacity and he dismissed claims from the public that a key pumping station in Lakeview wasn't working. In retrospect, Grant's assertions proved to be inaccurate.



Landrieu said that he has now seen the Sewerage and Water Board logs from last Saturday’s rain event and that the information isn’t pretty.



“Our system has never been 100 percent operational and operating at 100 percent of its capacity,” he said.



Landrieu said the pumping system faces three major issues: the generation of power to operate, whether or not the pumps are operational and manpower. In addition there is the issue of getting the water to the pumping station as many of the city’s catch basins need to be thoroughly cleaned out.



“The buck ultimately stops with me,” he said. “I own it. I accept it and I am taking responsibility to fix it.”



Landrieu said that in addition to the 17 known pumps that are currently not operational, he said there are likely capacity and maintenance issues with many of the 103 pumps that help drain the city (areas in New Orleans East, the Lower Ninth Ward and Algiers are not affected by this current pump situation).

Currently third party experts are working on creating a ‘good and trustworthy’ flow of information. In addition, the 17 broken pumps are being repaired while the other 103 pumps are being worked on. Funding is being secured to clean out catch basins.



Landrieu said the public should be vigilant but not panicked. He said in the event of heavy rain people should move their cars to higher ground and take steps to secure their property. Sandbags are currently available at Perdido and South Lopez and other locations will be announced later Sunday.



In addition to the mechanical and technical issues, it turns out that all of the pump stations were not manned Saturday. In one unfortunately ironic situation, one person whose job it is to go to some pump stations and turn on the pumps in the event of a major event, was blocked from getting to the location by the high waters created in part by the fact that the pumps weren’t on.



