18-wheeler strikes tree, stuck on Uptown street

NEW ORLEANS – An 18-wheel truck struck a tree, went into a pothole, buckled and has been stuck on a residential street for the past five hours.



The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. near the intersection of Third and Laurel in the Irish Channel.



The street has been completely shut down to traffic as the massive truck sits buckled on the bottom and cracked open on the top.



Eyewitness News was told that another truck came by and removed the contents for delivery. There is no word on a plan to move the large truck just yet.



“I was driving down the street to make my delivery and the trailer just collapsed, it buckled,” said the driver.

