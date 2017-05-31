19 shot on I-10 in N.O. since 2016

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS – Nineteen people have been shot on Interstate 10 since the start of 2016, giving residents the feeling that no place is safe.



“Just traveling through the city is tough these days,” said Jodie Amore.



The most recent interstate shooting came Tuesday night when a man and a woman were shot inside of a car while driving.



“It’s a huge concern. Huge,” Amore said. “You just don’t know and you just don’t know why. It’s random.”



News of the shooting left Amore frantically trying to get in touch with her daughter.



“The alert came up that there was a shooting on I-10 near Poydras, which is a big concern for me,” she said. “My daughter was attending a concert at Champions Square.”



Eyewitness News crime analyst Jeff Asher said he is shocked by the sudden increase in interstate shootings.



His data shows that there have been 19 shootings on I-10 in the 17-month period starting in 2016 in New Orleans. He said 17 people were shot while on the interstate between 2010 and 2015, a 6-year span.

