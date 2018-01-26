4 French Quarter clubs ordered to stop selling alcohol

(Photo by Patrick Semansky/Getty Images) (Photo: Pat Semansky, Getty Images)

Four French Quarter strip clubs have been ordered to stop selling alcohol and tobacco products following a raid by law enforcement on Thursday.



The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, along with the NOPD and State Police suspended the licenses for Stillettos, Hustlers Barely Legal, Hunks Oasis and Ricks Cabaret.



A news release from the State Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control alleged that an investigation of the clubs uncovered several incidents of prostitution, lewd acts - and, in some cases - illegal drug activity.

ATC administration hearings for these clubs are scheduled for February 1, 2018 and February 6, 2018 at 11:00 am, at the ATC offices located at 1450 Poydras Street, New Orleans.

