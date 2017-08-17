68-inch rattlesnake found living under N.O. East deck

(Photo: Photo courtesy Gulf Coast Wildlife Removal)

NEW ORLEANS - A local wildlife removal company found a huge venomous Canebrake Rattlesnake living under a deck in New Orleans East Wednesday.

According to a post by Gulf Coast Wildlife Removal, pictures showed the snake next to a tape measure, coming in at a little over five-and-a-half feet.

The company said in the post the snake is the biggest they've seen near the city.

The snake was living by a home near the Michoud area of New Orleans East, and Gulf Coast Wildlife Removal owner Ryan Cook said two small children also lived at the home and frequently play in the yard.

According to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the canebrake can reach up to about 70 inches in length.

