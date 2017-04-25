7 N.O.-area high schools rated as state's best

Ben Franklin High School (staff photo)

NEW ORLEANS - Several New Orleans-area schools - including the top 4 - were rated as the best in the state of Louisiana, according to the annual ranking of public high schools by U.S. News and World Report.



Most of those that made the ranking are charter schools and many have some type of entrance requirements.



Ben Franklin High School is once again the top-rated in the state, securing a ranking as the 70th best school in all of America.



Rounding out the top 10 in the state were:



1- Ben Franklin

2- Haynes Academy

3- Lusher Charter

4- Patrick Tayle

5- Baton Rouge Magnet

6- N.O. Math and Science

7- Caddo Parish Magnet

8- KIPP Renaissance

9- Science and Arts

10- Thomas Jefferson

© 2017 WWL-TV