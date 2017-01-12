Abandoned Canal St. buildings a haven for drug users

NEW ORLEANS - Within the last year, two large buildings along Canal Street have become abandoned and the situation has been causing problems for local business owners who say people are taking advantage of the empty properties.

George Friedman has owned his bar on Roosevelt Way since 1996. Within the last few months he's watched more and more buildings near his property become abandoned.

"I'm concerned of the condition of Canal Street,” Friedman said.

McDonald’s changed locations, leaving the building on Canal empty. The abandoned building that caught fire last year still stands empty. Friedman watched both buildings become abandoned and now he’s watching drug users take over the alley behind his bar that he used to share with McDonald’s.

"They cleared out, they pretty much abandoned ship,” Friedman said of McDonalds. “They left some water running. The building is not secure."

People quickly figured out how to break in.

"You see a lot of drugs and needles and stuff on the ground,” Friedman said. “There was a drug overdose at the base of the stairs."

Friedman reached out to the city and to McDonald's national headquarters but so far he's yet to hear back or notice any difference.

"It's just been going on too long,” Friedman said.

He's worried it's a trend that will continue as long as these buildings remain empty.

McDonald's is still listed as the owner of the property. WWL TV reached out to McDonald’s as well as the city and have yet to hear back.

