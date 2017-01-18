Advocate: Decline in ticket revenue leaves Traffic Court with $2.1M deficit

New Orleans Traffic Court (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS -- An independent audit shows that New Orleans' Traffic Court is $2.1 million in the red.

According to a report from the New Orleans Advocate, the audit shows years of penny-pinching by city officials and a diminished police force that has slacked off on writing traffic tickets left the traffic court with a massive budget gap.

While it’s no secret that Traffic Court and other agencies that rely on ticket revenue have been hit hard by the shrunken New Orleans Police Department’s shift in focus toward violent crime, the court's annual audit shows just how deep the damage is.

Data obtained by The New Orleans Advocate — which show a 55 percent drop in the size of the NOPD’s Traffic Division over the past eight years — further highlight the problem.

“Law enforcement is doing the best they can with the resources they have,” Traffic Court Judicial Administrator Debra Hall said Monday. “But the predominant driver in terms of revenue — tickets — has decreased over the past few years.”

The on-paper deficit, which grew by $537,000 last year, doesn’t mean the court will have to close its doors. This year, the city has agreed to pay the court’s salaries, which account for most of its spending. The city also pays for courthouse maintenance and utilities.

The court also would like to write off the $2.8 million in payroll reimbursements it owes City Hall, which would erase its deficit entirely. But city officials said that would be illegal under state law.

For the full report, visit The New Orleans Advocate's website.

(© 2017 WWL)