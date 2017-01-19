Advocate: Federal watchdogs expose NOPD's flawed hiring process

NEW ORLEANS -- Federal watchdogs released a critical report on the New Orleans Police Department's hiring and recruitment practices a day after a top police official's resignation was made public.

According to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate, the report says that roughly a third of the applicants accepted for the academy had "risk indicators" including past arrests, failed lie detector tests and unstable work history.

"The existence of these and other risk indicators in the recruit files, without evidence of meaningful follow-up, suggests to us NOPD may be accepting candidates into the Academy who should not be NOPD officers. Our discussions with and interviews of NOPD personnel give us even greater concern in this regard," the monitors said.

The monitors also said they had found "inherent flaws" in the department's background check process.

