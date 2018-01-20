Alcohol licenses suspended at four Bourbon Street-area clubs

(Photo: The Erica Chang, Custom)



NEW ORLEANS – The alcohol licenses of four Bourbon Street-area clubs have been suspended following a joint operation by the New Orleans Police Department and the Louisiana Alcohol and Control Board, the NOPD said Saturday.



According to NOPD spokesperson Beau Tidwell, the clubs that were served with notices of suspension are Dixie Divas located at 606 Iberville Street, Temptation located at 327 Bourbon Street, Scores located at 416 Bourbon and Ricks Sports Bar at 522 Bourbon.



Tidwell said that the businesses were cited for “multiple violations.”



He said further details and results will be released only after operations have concluded.



