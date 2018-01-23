Algiers man sentenced to 40 years for shooting death of stepdaughter

Images via Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office

ALGIERS – An Algiers man who killed his stepdaughter with a shotgun in January 2015 pleaded guilty to manslaughter Tuesday, according to the District Attorney’s Office.



Abbie Head, 65, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter, avoiding his scheduled murder trial, for the killing of his stepdaughter 28-year-old Lindsey Crain. Head is also charged with obstruction of justice and aggravated assault with a firearm.



Criminal District Judge Arthur Hunter sentenced Head to 40 years in prison after hearing an impact statement from Crain’s mother.



Head and his wife got into an argument on January 29, 2015 when her daughter arrived at her home in the 1500 block of General Collins Avenue and tried to intervene. Crain’s mother was trying to leave Head after she described years of abuse and threats of gun violence by Head, according to the District Attorney’s Office.



Crain pushed her mother outside the home and Head following armed with a shotgun. He stepped in between the two women before shooting Crain twice.



She was pronounced dead in the driveway of the home. Head fled to a motel in Broussard where he was arrested.



Crain is survived by a 6-year-old daughter.



© 2018 WWL-TV