American Can residents who were facing loss of lease given 9-month extension

NEW ORLEANS - Low income residents of the American Can apartment complex have been given a 9-month extension to find new housing.



The residents were facing the loss of their lease after a 15-year agreement that reserved several units in the complex for low-income renters had expired.



The residents now have until Oct. 31 to find new housing thanks to negotiations among American Can's owners, Mayor Mitch Landrieu and Councilwoman Susan Guidry.



Several residents were facing the daunting task of finding affordable housing on short notice.

"I'm happy that we were able to get more time to try and find an affordable place to live, but this one agreement isn't a permanent solution to the housing crisis," said Annie Tucker, a resident at the complex. "I certainly hope that other people facing similar issues recognize that we got results by coming forward, standing together, and asking the city to intervene."

