Armed man threatens repo driver to put car 'back like he found it'

NEW ORLEANS - Police are looking for a man who threatened a repo man at gunpoint early Friday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the incident happened around 2:41 a.m. Friday in the 5400 block of North Rampart Street.

Police say a repo driver was loading a vehicle onto a wrecker when Jeffery Mullens walked out of his home armed with a rifle. The driver said Mullens pointed the gun at him “demanding that he place the vehicle back like he found it.”

NOPD said the repo driver complied and Mullens fled the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the NOPD fifth district detective Chad Cockerham at 504-658-6050. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

