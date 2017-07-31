At least two hurt in separate overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say two people were hurt in separate shootings across New Orleans overnight.

According to New Orleans Police, the first shooting happened in Central City in the 2600 block of Philip Street.

“No further information is available on the victim at this time,” a spokesperson for the NOPD said just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 7900 blk of Lamb Rd. Initial reports show a female victim. #NOPDAlert pic.twitter.com/dlOTaxol9S — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 1, 2017

Hours later, police report that a woman was hurt in a separate shooting near the New Orleans Lakefront Airport. Police began investigating a shooting in the 7900 block of Lamb Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

NOPD did not release any additional information about the second shooting.

#NOPD is investigating a shooting in the 2600 block of Philip Street. #NOPDAlert pic.twitter.com/y76yO72hTl — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 1, 2017

This is a developing story. Watch WWLTV and WWLTV.com for updates as new information becomes available.

© 2017 WWL-TV