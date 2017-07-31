WWL
At least two hurt in separate overnight shootings

Kevin Dupuy , WWLTV 4:33 AM. CDT August 01, 2017

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say two people were hurt in separate shootings across New Orleans overnight.

According to New Orleans Police, the first shooting happened in Central City in the 2600 block of Philip Street.

“No further information is available on the victim at this time,” a spokesperson for the NOPD said just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Hours later, police report that a woman was hurt in a separate shooting near the New Orleans Lakefront Airport. Police began investigating a shooting in the 7900 block of Lamb Road around 3 a.m. Tuesday.

NOPD did not release any additional information about the second shooting.

This is a developing story. Watch WWLTV and WWLTV.com for updates as new information becomes available.

