NEW ORLEANS -- An ATV, two dirt bikes and a car were involved in a fatal crash on Chef Menteur Highway Monday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the fatal crash occurred around 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of Chef Menteur and Majestic Oaks Drive.

One person died in the crash. It is not clear which vehicle they were driving or riding at the time.

