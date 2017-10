(Photo: Unknown)

NEW ORLEANS -- The death of a 3-month-old baby in the Lower 9th Ward has been reclassified as a homicide.

The baby, identified as Kasey Munoz, died from blunt force injuries according to a release from the coroner's office.

Munoz's was found unresponsive by his mother on Aug. 25 according to the initial police report. NOPD has not named a suspect or motive in the case.

