Barricades, no-parking signs surround Lee Circle

Barricades surround the monument to Robert E. Lee, the last of four confederate monuments slated for removal from New Orleans. (Photo: Jackie Quynh)

NEW ORLEANS -- Police are placing barricades around Lee Circle, possibly in preparation for the monument's removal.

No parking signs have been placed around the circle as well, declaring that any vehicles parked their between midnight on May 19, through midnight on May 20 will be towed. There is no official word on if the statue of Robert E. Lee will remain, or be removed tonight.

Lee is the final of four monuments marked for removal by the New Orleans City Council.

The battle of Liberty Place monument and statues of Jefferson Davis and P.G.T. Beauregard have already been removed. All three were removed in the middle of the night by masked construction crews.

The 16-foot-tall bronze statue of Robert E. Lee has stood over New Orleans for 133 years.

Lee, his arms crossed and dressed in his Confederate general uniform, is said to face the north, so as to keep his eyes on the enemy. The statue, designed by New York-based sculptor Alexander Doyle, was placed atop a 60-foot-tall granite column and cost $10,000 back in 1884. It was a project of the R.E. Lee Monumental Association.

© 2017 WWL-TV