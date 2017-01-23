Bars to close doors at 3 am; more security measures in N.O.

NEW ORLEANS – There will be more lighting in the French Quarter, much of Bourbon Street will be closed off to vehicular traffic during busy times, bars will be forced to close their doors at 3 a.m. and there will be additional crime deterrence measures in other ‘hot spots’ in the city as part of a $40 million plan to keep the city safer, it was announced Monday.



Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor Mitch Landrieu along with law enforcement leaders announced the additional security measures at a press briefing Monday.



The move comes as the city prepares to host several major events in the coming weeks, including the NBA All-Star Game and Mardi Gras.



Edwards said that 173 additional uniformed State Police officers would be in the city for the All-Star weekend and 165 additional officers would be in town the next weekend prior to Mardi Gras.



In the Quarter, there will be moves to make several blocks of Bourbon Street a pedestrian area with large blocks known as ‘bollards’ to prevent vehicles from getting into areas where the public congregates. There is also a plan for more lighting and to have bars lock their doors at 3 a.m., allowing no one else inside.

Landrieu said the future plan is for several blocks of Bourbon to be pedestrian only on a permanent basis, however, until a new traffic plan can be implemented, that would only happen during busy event times.



Landrieu said the move did not mean the bars would be closed, but that the doors would prevent the free and open flow in and out of the bars from Bourbon Street.



In addition, Landrieu said extra lighting, infrared cameras and more security would ensure that everything can be seen.



"When you go on Bourbon Street, everything you do will be seen," said Landrieu. "Do I need to let that sink in?"

“In the State of Louisiana, public safety is the number one priority,” said Edwards.



The plan includes 300 new police cars to be taken home by NOPD officers who live in New Orleans. There will also be a mobile booking unit for big events.

There will be an additional 20 security cameras around the city in hotspots and license plate readers at more than 100 intersections to help track criminals.

