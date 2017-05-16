Beauregard statue coming down

NEW ORLEANS – Police began moving pro-monument supporters away from the bronze equestrian statue of Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard at the entrance to City Park shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday in preparation for its removal.
A short time later massive spotlights, large cranes and a big work crew showed up at the scene to repeat the drill done twice before, preparing a monument for removal.
"Today we take another step in defining our City not by our past but by our bright future," said Mayor Mitch Landrieu in a statement issued Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. "While we must honor our history, we will not allow the Confederacy to be put on a pedestal in the heart of New Orleans."
Landrieu also said that the removal would cause some traffic issues with the following street closures: Moss Street between Desaix Boulevard and Esplanade Avenue and North Carrolton Avenue between Esplanade Avenue, and City Park Avenue will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
