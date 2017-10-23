Chef John Besh on stage during his demonstration, which kicked off the daylong event. (Photo: D Massa)

NEW ORLEANS - John Besh, the owner and operator of several well-known New Orleans area restaurants has stepped down from the group that bears his name after a blockbuster weekend investigation by NOLA.com food editor Brett Anderson that laid out allegations of sexual harassment by employees of the group and its restaurants, including its namesake.

The New Orleans Advocate broke the news of Besh's departure late Monday morning, just hours after Harrah's Casino said it was dumping the chef's name from its restaurant and aligning with another group to run the eatery.

The Advocate's report said it had obtained a copy of a letter sent to company staff saying that Besh had "decided to step down from all aspects of operations and to provide his full focus on family."

Harrah's previously announced its move to disassociate itself from the restaurant group.

"The Harrah's New Orleans management team takes the harassment allegations against the Besh Restaurant Group very seriously and to the best of our knowledge none of those allegations pertain to Besh Steak located in the Harrah's New Orleans Casino," General Manager David Real wrote in a statement. "It is important to note that the restaurant employees work for and are managed by Harrah's New Orleans, not the Besh Restaurant Group. Harrah's New Orleans maintains a robust human resources department and processes, including a toll-free anonymous ethics and compliance hotline which allows employees to report concerns and allegations."

Besh has owned and operated a number of restaurants in the New Orleans area including:



- Restaurant August

- Domenica

- Borgne

- Luke

- Pizza Domenica

- Johnny Sanchez

- Willa Jean

- Shaya

- Pigeon and Prince

- The Caribbean Room

- The Silver Whistle Cafe

- Bayou Bar

- Hot Tin

For more, visit The New Orleans Advocate's website.

© 2017 WWL-TV