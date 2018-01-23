Big questions for S&WB after last week's deep freeze

(Photo: Ian Smith)

NEW ORLEANS - A New Orleans City Council committee is expected to share more about the health of the city’s water system Tuesday after last week’s deep freeze caused many pipes to burst.

Leaks in water lines combined with burst pipes plus faucets customers turned on to prevent frozen pipes led to low water pressure that caused a boil water advisory last week. Although the boil advisory was lifted, residents were still asked to avoid household chores like cleaning laundry or washing dishes to conserve water.

One questions that will be likely asked at Tuesday’s meeting is whether the precaution is still needed. Residents are also interested in how much emergency repairs cost and where did that money come from.

Some residents have said they are concerned that they will be charged by the agency for water that flowed out of their cracked water lines. The general rule of thumb has been that if a leak occurs in a pipe between the person’s house and their water meter then it is the owner’s responsibility. In the past, the Sewerage & Water Board does not charge the customer if the leak is between the meter and the public street.

Those questions and concerns will be heard this morning at 10:30 a.m. at 1340 Poydras in the 21st-floor conference room.

