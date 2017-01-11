Blood drive could save 9-year-old's life

NEW ORLEANS -- Madisyn Duet is like any other girl her age: she likes to play video games, draw and play softball. But, lately she's been spending a lot of her free time at Children's Hospital.

"One day I was in class and my chest was hurting and it hurt," says the 9 year old.

Madisyn has a life threatening respiratory infection that she's been fighting since March 2016. That's when she was first admitted to the hospital and she's been in and out ever since.

"It's kind of hard because you never get to go to school and see all your friends," says Madi.

The young girl has had more than a dozen blood transfusions and now she needs plasma transfusions but in order for the treatments to work she needs your help.

On Saturday, there's a blood drive for Madisyn at Mel Ott Park in Gretna. She needs at least 40 blood donors so she can get back to being a kid again.

If you'd like to donate:

Blood Drive

9am - 2pm

Mel Ott Park

2301 Belle Chasse Hwy, Gretna

(© 2017 WWL)