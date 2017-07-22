Body pulled from Mississippi River near Riverwalk

Riverwalk outlet shopping center. (Photo: Bill Capo)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - New Orleans Harbor Police are investigating after a body was found in the water Saturday afternoon.

According to Juan D. Barnes, the Harbor Police Department retrieved the body around 4:39 p.m. in the 800 block of Port of New Orleans. Police are treating the investigation as an unclassified death.

The Coroner’s Office will perform an autopsy to determine the official cause of death and identity of the deceased.

No additional information is available at this time.

