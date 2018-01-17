Boil water advisory for parts of New Orleans East

WWL
The Sewerage & Water Board issued a precautionary boil water advisory for New Orleans East, excluding the Lower 9th Ward, due to a drop in water pressure. See swbno.org for more information.

Don't consume tap water

  • Use bottled or boiled water to drink, cook, brush teeth, and mix baby formula.
  • Wash fruits and vegetables with bottled or boiled water.
  • Don’t use ice from ice trays or ice makers. Make new ice with bottled or boiled water.
  • To be safe, give your pets bottled or boiled water.

 

Be careful bathing

  • If you’re a healthy adult, you can bathe or shower with tap water. Be careful not to swallow any water.
  • Give babies and young children a sponge bath or use boiled water to bathe.
  • If you have open wounds or a weakened immune system, use boiled water to bathe.
  • Use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

Take care cleaning

  • Wash countertops and tables with boiled water.
  • Use a rinse temperature of 150° F or a sanitize cycle on your dishwasher.
  • Wash dishes by hand as usual. Then soak in mixture of 1 gallon of water and 1 teaspoon of bleach for 1 minute.
  • Do laundry as usual.

Boil water safely

  1. Heat water until large bubbles come from the bottom to the top of the pot.
  2. Let the water boil for at least 1 minute.
  3. Turn off the stove and let the water cool.
  4. Store the water in a clean container with a cover.
  5. Add a pinch of salt and shake to improve the taste.
Plan for a boil water advisory: http://ready.nola.gov/plan/boil-water/

