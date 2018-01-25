WWL
Boil water advisory lifted for West Bank of Orleans Parish

Frustrated, angry and aggravated - all words used to describe how residents feel about the latest boil water advisory.

Kevin Dupuy, January 25, 2018

NEW ORLEANS - The Sewerage & Water Board has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for the West Bank of New Orleans.

The S&WB reports that water quality testing for bacteria contaminants came back negative.

The advisory was issued after a water line broke near the intersection of Wall Blvd. and Flanders St. Tuesday morning. The rupture caused water pressure in the area to drop below the acceptable 15 psi.

