Boil water advisory lifted for West Bank of Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS - The Sewerage & Water Board has lifted a precautionary boil water advisory for the West Bank of New Orleans.
The S&WB reports that water quality testing for bacteria contaminants came back negative.
The advisory was issued after a water line broke near the intersection of Wall Blvd. and Flanders St. Tuesday morning. The rupture caused water pressure in the area to drop below the acceptable 15 psi.
