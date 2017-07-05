Bourbon Street construction behind schedule

NEW ORLEANS -- The Bourbon Street construction project is behind schedule and the 200 block of Bourbon is going to be shut down to traffic for at least another two months.

Crews say the rainy weather we had in June is delaying their work. Now, business owners are concerned they won't be able to ride out those delays.

"Man it kills us big time," Corey Hines, Chef at Creole Carre said. He worries the restaurant he works at won't be able to survive it.

"We know it's going to be a complete downfall for us," Hines said.

The restaurant is trying to find new ways to remind customers they're open.

"2-for-1 happy hour, 50 cent raw oysters, 75 cent char boiled oysters ... so we're trying to find ways to get people in here and around the construction cause it's really taking a toll on us," Hines said.

No one thought it would be easy to repair the historic street.

"This is the most complex project I've been involved in since I became the director of public works," Mark Jernigan said. "We got double the average amount of rainfall in June so that made us have to re look at the schedule and we're going to have to make some adjustments ... Our target is to be done by the end of this year."

Employees are holding their breath, praying the project doesn't continue into Mardi Gras.

"I hope that doesn't happen," Hines said. "I hope that does not even happen."

Time will tell, but for now crews are taking it one day at a time.

"I'm not thinking about that right now," Jernigan said. "My focus is to get this project done as soon as we can."

